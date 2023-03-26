Eddie Kingston Set For NJPW Action In Philadelphia

While folks in Japan get prepared for Sakura Genesis on April 8, the American wing of New Japan Pro-Wrestling is gearing up for Collision In Philadelphia on April 16 in Philadelphia's historic 2300 Arena.

NJPW announced the first two matches for Collision in Philadelphia recently. All Elite Wrestling's Eddie Kingston, fresh off banishing Jay White from the company at NJPW Battle In The Valley, will face off against former Young Lion Gabriel Kidd in a special singles match. The match will be a rematch from December 2021, when Kingston bested Kidd on an episode of "NJPW STRONG" in Los Angeles, CA. It is entirely possible that by the time Kidd and Kingston clash, Kingston will be the Ring of Honor World Champion, as he is set to face ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli for the title at Supercard of Honor on March 31.

Also announced for Philadelphia, former LA Dojo trainee Alex Coughlin will face "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams in an ROH Pure Rules Match. Between the stipulation, and Williams himself being involved, the match seems to indicate more cross-promotion between NJPW and the new, Tony Khan-led version of Ring of Honor. The match will cap a big start to April for Coughlin, who was announced as the opponent for Jon Moxley at the upcoming Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, replacing the retired Davey Richards.

No other matches have been announced, as NJPW is currently on the road to Sakura Genesis on April 8. New Japan Cup winner SANADA is set to face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event.