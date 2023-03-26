Chelsea Green Discusses Aspirations For WrestleMania 39 And WWE Career

Following her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green has been on a mission. With her character aimed at being a "comedic Karen," Green has become a thorn in the side of prominent WWE official, Adam Pearce. In a new interview with "WWE Deutschland," Green was asked if she considered campaigning for an authority role herself, specifically, for the General Manager position on "WWE Raw."

"I have thought about it. I've been thinking about it for a few weeks now," Green admitted. "I did, again, put in a formal request with the WWE management team. Adam [Pearce], maybe he just needs a little bit more help. Maybe he's in over his head, he could use a little help. I can do that. If he wants to stick to SmackDown, I've got RAW. I'll take care of that."

In addition to taking over Raw management, Green also offered to assist this year's WrestleMania host, The Miz, by co-hosting the two-night spectacle beside him. With their expansive followings, combined with their strong outfit games, Green believes she and The Miz would gel well together on the grand stage.

Touting herself as a "jill of many trades," Green also revealed her plans to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. In recent weeks, the former "Hot Mess" aligned herself with former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Carmella, but when Carmella disappeared from "Raw" last week, she quickly wrangled in a new partner – Piper Niven. When asked who she'd prefer to win the titles with, Green said she couldn't choose. Regardless of who she teams with, Green is confident that she will capture the gold someday.

