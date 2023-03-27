Johnny Gargano Recalls John Cena Telling Him That He Belonged In WWE

John Cena has returned to the WWE in time for WrestleMania 39, facing off against United States Champion Austin Theory, who idolized Cena growing up. One star who also holds the 16-time World Champion in high regard is Johnny Gargano, who called Cena the "prototype of our industry" during an exclusive interview with "Catch Club." Gargano referred to Cena as the perfect WWE superstar in and out of the ring, stating that the way Cena treats people and his worth ethic is "so inspirational," and said he and others strive to be like that. The former NXT Champion also recalled meeting Cena for the first time as an extra for WWE, revealing what he did for him even when he wasn't signed to the WWE.

"After the match was over, I walked out and I was standing in the hallway, and someone came up to me and put their hand around me, I looked, and it was John Cena," Gargano said. "And he said 'I just want to say that was amazing. Keep doing your thing, man. You belong here. You deserve to be here one day, and you will be one day. Just keep working. This was one of the best matches I've seen in a long time.' And put that in perspective, he's John Cena, and he came up to an extra. He had no reason to do that."

Gargano has recently moved back down to NXT to back up his former boss Shawn Michaels in his feud with Grayson Waller, taking on the Australian star at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend. The match seems to be heading in the direction of an Unsanctioned match after Waller traveled to Gargano's house and visited his wife and child.