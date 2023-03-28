MVP Comments On Bianca Belair Passing Him As WWE's Longest-Reigning Black Singles Champ

MVP held the record for being the longest-reigning black champion in WWE history with his 2007-2008 United States Championship run lasting 343 days — until current "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair passed that milestone on March 14, 2023. Belair has reigned over the women's division for the past year, besting challengers such as Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss since originally winning the title at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Lynch.

Despite Belair breaking his record, MVP remained positive regarding Belair's reign and revealed what other records he would be interested in seeing her break. "Bianca Belair, The EST, has earned my respect," MVP said appearing on "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves." "I congratulated her online, Imm very proud of her and her accomplishments and I'm very happy to see her do it and I hope that she goes on to break Becky Lunch's record and, as a matter of fact, I hope that her reign matches Roman Reigns' and she becomes a record-breaking, record-setting Women's Champion. She's classy in every conceivable way."

Lynch currently holds the record for the longest WWE Women's Championship reign in modern WWE history, as she held the "Raw" Women's Championship for 399 days. For Belair to surpass Lynch's impressive record, she must defend the "Raw" Women's Championship successfully against Asuka — who received this opportunity by defeating five other women in the women's Elimination Chamber match.

If Belair retains her title at WrestleMania against Asuka, she would need to hold the title until Sunday, May 7, just one day after Backlash, with that marking day number 400 in the second Women's title reign of Belair.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.