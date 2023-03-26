AEW's Thunder Rosa Shares A Snippet Of Her Upcoming Single On Twitter

Despite being forced to take a step back from in-ring action last year, Thunder Rosa has kept herself very occupied the last few months. Last month, Rosa announced she'd be joining All Elite Wrestling's Spanish commentary desk for the company's "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" programming. Weeks later, AEW revealed they'd be expanding its Spanish listening experience to their YouTube exclusive shows — "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark" Elevation" — as well, through a new channel named "AEW En Español."

As she's settled into her role on commentary, Rosa has been freshening up her voice in another capacity as well. Earlier today, the former AEW Women's Champion revealed she's preparing to launch some new music soon, and most recently, she completed the recording of her second single. Fans can see a snippet of her upcoming single on Twitter, as Rosa posted a video of her signing in the sound studio.

"Recording my second single of my album. More music soon," the caption read.

Per the caption of the tweet, Rosa plans to launch a full-blown album along with her singles. In December, "La Mera Mera" revealed she'd been working alongside a singing coach and songwriter to craft her debut album. While the title of her second single is unknown, Rosa mentioned her first single will be called "Mi Mejor Escuela." Of course, Thunder Rosa isn't the first AEW star to explore the music business, as former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland dropped his 11-track rap album in March 2022. More extensively, Jeff Hardy has lent his voice to several albums and songs throughout the last two decades.