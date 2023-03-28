Dax Harwood's Initial Reaction To 'F*** The Revival' Skits On 'Being The Elite'

FTR, the tag team consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, has taken on plenty of names, including "Fear the Revolt," "F*** the Rest," and "For the Revolution." However, for years on the Being The Elite YouTube channel, it became a running gag for Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks to state "F*** The Revival." So, how did the team formerly known as The Revival in WWE take it? Not well, at least not initially.

In his latest interview with Fightful Select, Harwood revealed why he wasn't too pleased with the "F*** The Revival" skits at first. However, he softened his stance on the matter when one thing became abundantly clear. "My little sensitive a**... Of course I was a little upset at first when I heard it because those motherf****** didn't even come to me and talk to me about this," Harwood said. "They just did it."

During their time with WWE, The Revival became Triple Crown Tag Team Champions, winning the belts twice apiece on "WWE NXT" as well as "WWE Raw," and once as members of "WWE SmackDown." However, when it came to their overall presentation, there was always a disconnect between how they wanted to be and how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon saw them. Ultimately, though, Harwood noticed that the "F*** The Revival" bit was getting over in a major way, so he cooled off.

"Then I was like, 'Well, hold on. It's getting us over more than anything else on WWE TV,'" he added.

Most recently, with their AEW contracts set to expire in April, FTR has been teasing their next move. No matter what path they've chosen, Harwood hopes that fans can respect their decision.