Mark Briscoe Recalls A Story About His Pitbull Eating His Teeth

Mark Briscoe's unique look and style are two of the many things that fans have grown to love about the Delaware native over the years. The current #1 contender for the Ring of Honor Television Championship both looks and wrestles unlike anyone else in the wrestling industry. Cosmetically, one of the most noticeable things about Briscoe is his lack of front teeth. This was due to an incident where, during a tag team match alongside his late brother Jay Briscoe in 2006, the older Briscoe accidentally hit Mark in the face with a steel chair, knocking his teeth out in the process.

While Mark initially did get replacements to compensate for his lack of front teeth, he told the wholesome and hilarious story of why he no longer wears them on the most recent episode of "Hey! (EW)" with RJ City. When pressed on whether or not he wears false teeth at home, Briscoe immediately denied the idea. "I do not [have false teeth], I did until I met my wife," Mark explained. "She said, 'I don't care if you wear your teeth or not, I kinda think you look better without your teeth!'"

The AEW/ROH star continued, explaining how the choice to not wear his false teeth was quickly taken out of his hands. "It might've been the very same day... I was taking a nap in my recliner, teeth on the armrest, I wake up and the teeth are gone. The pitbull ate my teeth!" Briscoe recalled.

While he has a championship match against Samoa Joe set for the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor event on March 31, Mark Briscoe's most recent appearance in an AEW ring was at AEW Revolution, where he teamed with the Lucha Bros to defeat Ari Davari and the Varsity Athletes.