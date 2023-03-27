WWE Reiterates That Sami Zayn Is Seen As A Top Guy By Higher Ups

The idea that WWE higher-ups don't see WWE Superstar Sami Zayn as a "top guy" isn't exactly true, according to a new report from "Fightful Select." As per the report, WWE is pushing back on the notion that certain higher-ups don't see Zayn as a "main event talent."

A source told "Fightful" that WWE has been "ecstatic" about Zayn's performance and crowd reactions. This was around the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where Zayn faced Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The WWE high-up source told "Fightful" that Elimination Chamber being in Zayn's hometown was "not by accident." The source also noted that WWE has a "solid set of plans in order" for both Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The unnamed source went on to call the former "NXT" Champion the "MVP" since last summer and said that he was easy to work with since his push. Zayn's "improvised" promo before his match against Reigns was said to have "ended up better for both the company and Zayn."

In the report, "Fightful" also revealed that internal WWE documents had Kevin Owens and Zayn competing for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39 as far back as November. The two will be facing the current champions, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. The tag team title match was officially announced in the March 20 edition of "WWE Raw." WrestleMania 39 is set for April 1 and April 2, and it will be taking place in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium.