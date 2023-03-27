WWE Raw Preview (3/27): Cody Rhodes Vs. Solo Sikoa, Brock Lesnar & Omos WrestleMania 39 Weigh-In, More

The final episode of "WWE Raw" before WrestleMania 39 will see Cody Rhodes battle Solo Sikoa in singles action. "The American Nightmare" will face The Bloodline member just six days out from challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the second night of WWE's biggest event of the year. The 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner has overcome Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser, LA Knight, Chad Gable, Baron Corbin, and The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor in recent weeks, and now he will seek to keep his momentum going heading into this weekend's title clash.

Just two weeks after Omos sent Brock Lesnar over the top rope with ease, the two behemoths will come together again for an official WrestleMania 39 weigh-in ahead of their collision in Los Angeles. Elsewhere, The Miz will present "Miz TV" with special guests Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch. The host of WrestleMania 39 will speak with the trio before they step into the ring with Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at "The Show of Shows."

The four teams involved in the men's WrestleMania Showcase tag team encounter this weekend will be in action tonight. The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will join forces with Ricochet and Braun Strowman as they take on Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar. Lastly, Corbin will go one-on-one with Rick Boogs. Seven nights ago on "Raw Talk," the 2019 King of the Ring winner told Boogs he could take him to the promised land, unlike Elias. The former WWE 24/7 Champion said he's learning plenty from Elias and challenged Corbin to a match.