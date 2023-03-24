Cody Rhodes Versus Solo Sikoa Announced For WWE Raw

On Sunday, April 2, Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. And as we get closer to the two-night event in California, the number one contender isn't slowing down. Friday night on "SmackDown," he continued his winning ways by picking up a victory over Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. The German's stablemate Giovanni Vinci was at ringside during the bout, but eventually, he'd be joined by "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman and the enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. After Rhodes picked up the pinfall victory over Kaiser, Heyman grabbed a microphone to "apologize" and hype up the WrestleMania 39 main event. As he did, Heyman also announced that Monday night on "Raw," Rhodes will have to go through Sikoa to continue on his road to Reigns.

"The very same Cody Rhodes that sees his road to WrestleMania with a giant pothole in front of him that happens this Monday night on 'Raw,' when you go one versus one against Solo," Heyman stated.

In response, "The American Nightmare" declared, "Undefeated, and as good as you are, like I said last week, you're not ready."

Earlier this month, Sikoa suffered his first singles loss on the main roster since his call-up last September, when he debuted at the Clash at the Castle premium live event. However, the loss came via disqualification when Jimmy Uso got involved during Sikoa's bout with Kevin Owens. Rhodes, meanwhile, has yet to lose a match since returning to WWE last April, including defeating Seth "Freakin'" Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle and returning from said injury in January to win the men's Royal Rumble match.