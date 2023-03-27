Eric Bischoff Doesn't Want To See WWE Tag Title Match Disrespected At WrestleMania

WrestleMania 39 is less than a week away, and with two nights of action to fill for WWE's annual extravaganza, everyone seems to have their own ideas about which matches should happen on which nights and what their placement should be. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship seems a lock to close out the weekend on Night Two. And while there have been indications that Night One will be headlined by Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, it's hardly a sure thing at this point.

That's left fans wondering where the big Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and the Usos may slot, given how hot The Bloodline storyline has been. If Eric Bischoff was asked for his input — and he was on his "83 Weeks" podcast — he thinks it's an easy decision to make.

"Sometimes timing takes over. Timing wins, and right now I think the timing is for the tag. I think it's what the people want, I think it's the biggest thing," Bischoff stated on the show. "It may not have quite the attraction that a Flair-Ripley match might have, because it's two individuals and it's easy to focus on. The marquee is cleaner and more powerful. There's a lot of reasons why I like the singles match in that spot," he continued, "but I think the timing of Sami Zayn, everything he's done, the Usos, everything they've done ... It deserves it."