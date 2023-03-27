Kurt Angle Is Happy For Rey Mysterio WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Despite The Timing

Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. However, Class of 2017 inductee Kurt Angle believes Mysterio's induction is happening too soon.

"I am so happy for him," Angle said on the "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "I'm surprised that – you know what? I'm not surprised they're not doing it when he retires. But, you know, I think Rey being inducted into the Hall of Fame this prematurely, I think he deserves it still; I just don't think it's the right time. I think he should get in the Hall of Fame after he retires. But that's me. I'm old school, and that's how I think."

Mysterio was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 earlier this month. It has been suggested that the former WWE Champion will be inducted by his longtime friend Konnan. Notably, Mysterio is still an active member of the WWE roster and is set to face his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39. The 2006 Royal Rumble winner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside retired Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta and celebrity Andy Kaufman, who is known for his feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in the Continental Wrestling Association promotion. Although yet to be confirmed, Stacy Keibler has been rumored to be inducted this year, as well as a WWE referee for the first time in the ceremony's history.

