Matt Cardona Gives Props To Cody Rhodes For Bringing His AEW Persona To WWE

It's hard to be the first to do anything in the wrestling business anymore. In many ways, everything has been done before. Yet, there are still people out there being innovative and making history all the time. And according to Matt Cardona, one of those people is Cody Rhodes. In an interview on "Casual Conversations With The Classic," the "Indy God" gave a shoutout to his long-time friend for his recent return to WWE. After some obligatory teasing, the former Intercontinental Champion acknowledged "The American Nightmare" for bringing his entire presentation with him when he jumped ship from the company that he helped start back to the one where he spent his formative years as a wrestler.

"What he has done recently is unprecedented," said Cardona. "First of all, being the first guy to jump from AEW to WWE, there could only be one first, right? There can only be one. And the fact that he brought his entire look, music, logo ... That has never been done in wrestling history. Never. That's unprecedented and I give them all the props in the world for having the vision to do that."

The "Death Match King" didn't indicate whether or not he will be the next person to follow in Rhodes' footsteps. Rumors surfaced recently about Cardona joining his wife Chelsea Green in WWE. However, just as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash did when they returned, he would love to show up on "Raw" or "Smackdown" as Matt Cardona because as far as he is concerned "Zack Ryder is dead." In the meantime, while Cardona continues to dominate the Indies in promotions like GCW, AIW, and WSW with Brian Myers and Steph De Lander, Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 39.