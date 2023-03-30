Konnan Thinks Karrion Kross Is One Good Storyline From Getting Over In WWE

Karrion Kross doesn't have any clear direction heading into WrestleMania 39 and is currently not set to be on the card. However, despite his main roster run not quite mirroring the success he had on "WWE NXT," Konnan explained on the latest "Keepin' It 100" that Kross is "just one good storyline away from getting over."

After returning to WWE, Kross was placed in a storyline against Drew McIntyre which saw them compete at several Premium Live Events. But that wasn't something that Konnan enjoyed, admitting that it "did not work for whatever reason."

"I was not a fan of that either and I was surprised because they're both good workers," he said. After that, Kross moved on to a storyline against Rey Mysterio, targeting the future WWE Hall Of Famer, but that was also a rivalry that he lost which has meant that the former "NXT" Champion has not been able to gain as much momentum as he previously had during his first run with the company.

"Unfortunately the thing with Rey Mysterio, he kind of had to play second fiddle because the thing with Dom is much hotter," Konnan said. "So there he is kind of a victim of circumstance."

Despite the fact that Kross finds himself further down the pecking order right now, Konnan admitted he doesn't worry about him as he just needs one good rivalry to get him going. Konnan went on to list all of the positive traits that Kross possesses. "He still has a great look, still has a great attitude, still has a hot chick with him, still has a cool entrance."

