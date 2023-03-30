Charlotte Flair Wants To Be In A Bad Bunny Music Video

Earlier this month, WWE announced Bad Bunny would be returning to the company as the host of WWE Backlash on May 6, in his home country of Puerto Rico.

As the Latin musician prepares to step back into the WWE for the first time since appearing in the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair shared her desire to collaborate with the rapper in the future. During an interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Flair was asked if she would be interested in appearing in a Bad Bunny music video. "Oh my god, please. If you're listening, please."

The 14-time Women's Champion revealed she recently spoke to a producer who worked with Bad Bunny, and asked him to relay a message to the musician. "Charlotte Flair really wants to be in your music video," said Flair.

Flair also showed viewers in the interview an inside look at her home office, which features a ton of merchandise throughout her wrestling career including robes and titles. Despite the incredible accolades and memorabilia, Flair stated that a Bad Bunny platinum record on her wall is her favorite thing in the room, stating that it's of the song her father, Ric Flair, was featured in.

Bad Bunny has a history of involving WWE stars in his music videos and even created a song dedicated to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Not only is WWE going to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the Premium Live Events, but they'll also be in town for the night before on "WWE SmackDown." Backlash will mark the first time WWE heads to Puerto Rico in nearly 20 years, with the last appearance coming in 2005 for the New Year's Revolution pay-per-view.