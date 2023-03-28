'The Ringmaster' Author Talks Researching Vince McMahon Biography, WWE Chairman's Childhood, Vince Sr. Relationship - Exclusive

So Vince's childhood, the first half of the book, I think probably has the most original research out of everything in here.

That's correct, yes. I will fully admit that for longtime wrestling heads, the first third of the book is going to be the most stuff you've never heard before. Beyond that, what I attempted to do – because to my great benefit, a lot of reporting had been done, or at least cursory reporting of the basic story – had been done about a lot of the stuff that came after he actually got into wrestling as an industry. But for that stuff, I tried to be original in how I frame it and how I synthesize it and streamline it. But you're totally right, that the first third of the book is the most "well, nobody knew this ever before" information.

It's very clear that Vince McMahon, or Vinnie Lupton to be more specific, had a very rough childhood. I don't think there's any disputing that. But it was not rough in a lot of the ways he has advertised or talked up. And you come to a lot of people who outright say "no, Vince McMahon never did this. No, he never was violent in this particular way."

Yeah, he wasn't court martialed at his military school, as far as I could tell, and as far as anybody I talked to remembered. That sort of thing, yeah.

And I'm tempted to believe there was no court martial, because you think a military school would have records of every court martial.

Especially the first one, as he claimed it was. So, yeah, I mean, let me put it this way. For the majority of Vince's life, especially since he entered wrestling, he has not talked about himself. He has not talked about his childhood certainly. Even when he talks about himself, it tends to be in sort of these vague notions. And when he was talking about his childhood, it was a very rare and brief period when that was happening. From 1998 to about 2000, 2001, he did a few interviews where he talked about his youth.

And although it was only a few interviews, he was very on point in all of them in saying, "I was a rough and tumble youth." As you say, he had a rough childhood. And he says, "Well, it made me rough. And I was constantly getting into fights. I was fighting with Marines. I was pulling pranks on my military school commandants." All that stuff. And as far as I can tell, that was kayfabe. That was Vince trying to bolster the Mr. McMahon character in the public eye. I mean, it's not just kayfabe. It was neokayfabe. The term I, perhaps vainly, introduced in this book. It was him using other channels of media, other than his own programming, to advance a narrative for that programming.

So he talked about himself and his youth as being this jerk and being a juvenile delinquent. But as far as I can tell, even if his home life was rough and his economic circumstances were rough, he himself was not that rough of a guy, or a kid, I should say. People say he was nice, he was genial. He didn't make much of an impression. If anything, that was the refrain: "Yeah, Vinnie Lupton, I sort of remember him. He didn't really do much." I mean, even people who knew him would say, "Yeah, he was fun. He wasn't a terrible student, wasn't a great student. He was just kind of a middling kid."

And then he gets into wrestling. At 12, he meets his father, and everything changes. Not instantly, but he goes on this other path that I think led him to a lot of abusive practices that I don't think he would've ... maybe certain energies would've been channeled into something else. But as it happened in this timeline, whatever resentments Vince had, he ended up channeling into wrestling.