Former WWE Star Brian Kendrick Reveals His Dream Opponents For 2023

For most wrestling fans, Brian Kendrick has been out of sight and out of mind, after some startling opinions Kendrick shared in the past led to a planned singles match with Jon Moxley being nixed on "AEW Dynamite." But despite that incident, Kendrick has stayed active, working independent shows and even getting a one-night gig producing for WWE at Survivor Series 2022. Ultimately, it's unlikely that the controversy around Kendrick will subside enough for him to get another major run, at least anytime soon. But that aside, Kendrick still has dream matches, and in an interview with PWMania, Kendrick revealed three men (one WWE, one NJPW, and one AEW star) he'd like to wrestle.

"Ilja [Dragunov]," Kendrick said. "All day. If I could wrestle him and put him over, I would be able to retire a happy man. He has it all and I'd love to have that match. Will Ospreay is another one, he is fantastic and has it all. I would love to wrestle him. However, my total dream, if I could wrestle and then say I'm done and retire. It would be Bryan Danielson."

"We both went to Shawn's (Michaels) school at the same time," Kendrick continued, "and I ultimately wound up moving in and crashing on his floor before we moved to Memphis together. And then when we got signed to developmental, we joined ROH together and so our paths kept crossing early on. If I could end it with the legend I started with, I'd be a very happy man."