Booker T Suggests WWE WrestleMania Match Against Finn Balor Might Be How Edge Goes Out

While much attention ahead of this weekend's WrestleMania 39 is being paid to high-profile title matches surrounding The Bloodline, some believe a blood feud bubbling up towards the top of the card, between Edge and Finn Balor, could also have major implications for the WWE roster. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE legend Booker T said he believes the Hell in a Cell match might be the perfect setting for Edge to retire.

"It'd be a hell of a way to go out," Booker T, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, said. "You know those fighters go out and have that one last fight and they take the gloves off and leave them in the middle of the ring, this might be that moment for Edge."

The feud between Edge and Balor has been long and bitter. Once poised to be an understudy in Edge's Judgment Day faction, Balor immediately led a mutiny and ousted Edge from the stable, beating down the 11-time WWE world champion in the process. Since then, Edge and Rey Mysterio have been at extreme odds with the Judgment Day members, which also include Mysterio's son Dominik. Booker T said Edge "has done a hell of a job" helping younger stars like Balor get over with the audience and expressed how vital it was for the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star's WWE career.

"Finn has always needed something," he said, calling Balor ultra-talented, "but guys like that sometimes need someone like Edge to really give them the rub to where people can really look at them just slightly a little bit differently."

