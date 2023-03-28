Billy Corgan Is Taking The NWA On Tour This Summer With The Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan continues to find ways to blend his two worlds together. In the professional wrestling world, most know Corgan as the current owner of the NWA, but within the music industry, Corgan has maintained his position as frontman of rock band The Smashing Pumpkins for over three decades. As announced today by NWA commentator Joe Calli, the Pumpkins will extend their "The World Is A Vampire" tour to include 26 new dates across North America. Galli also indicated that the NWA will be part of the tour in some capacity as well.

"I'm happy to announce the @NWA is going on tour with the @SmashingPumpkin in the US and Canada this summer," Galli tweeted. "More details to come!" While fans await those details regarding NWA's involvement in the tour, a Live Nation press release mentioned that several wrestlers "will be competing in most cities." The Smashing Pumpkins will begin the summer leg of their tour on Friday, July 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, before wrapping it up on Saturday, September 9 in Noblesville, IN. Pre-sale tickets are available now through Thursday evening on the Pumpkins' official website, before the general sale begins Friday morning.

Next month, Corgan will head to Chicago for NWA's 312 pay-per-view. The event will feature many title matches, including a singles bout for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, as Tyrus defends against Chris Adonis. The company will also crown the first NWA Women's Television Champion in a tournament finals match between Kenzie Paige and Max the Impaler. After NWA concludes their stop in the windy city, Corgan will make his way to Australia for a series of international concert dates.