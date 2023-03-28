Potential WWE Buyers May Want To See Stephanie McMahon Return

As reported earlier, on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" Financial reporter David Faber, revealed that WWE sales talks are "going quite well" and there are several interested parties, including Endeavor, Liberty Media, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Like Faber, WWE's CEO Nick Khan also shared a positive outcome for WWE. As reported earlier today, Khan said to the Sports Business Journal, that he thinks that WWE is "in a good position."

Fightful Select has shared more insight behind the potential WWE sale and those who are interested in the company. One insight is that business is supposed to "pick up," due to WrestleMania being in Los Angeles, California. Numerous sources that are related to the list of rumored buyers, reportedly told Fightful that they are interested in having Stephanie McMahon return. Stephanie of course stepped down as the co-CEO of WWE back in January, which made Khan the sole CEO of WWE. A source from Disney noted how "the companies are following the news cycles and are aware of what makes the audience and staff happy." Stephanie seemed to have brought a lot of positives to the company.

Fightful also spoke with multiple sources within Comcast, though it's worth noting that CNBC in the past has stated that Comcast was not interested in buying WWE. The sources within Comcast revealed that even though they had a relationship with Vince McMahon through NBC and USA Network — there is "no desire" to keep him involved in WWE. WWE's media rights deal with Comcast also is up in 2024.