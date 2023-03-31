Adam Cole On His NXT Promo With Karrion Kross

While Adam Cole is quite a ways removed from his days in WWE NXT, where he worked from 2017 to 2021, there are still plenty of moments that fans remember fondly.

Surprisingly, towards the top of those moments isn't any of Cole's NXT Championship reigns or his memorable programs, but a promo he cut on Karrion Kross back in June 2021, which some have felt exposed Kross as Cole tore into him. Kross himself has commented many times over the years on the promo segment, looking back on it positively. As it turns out, Cole does too, which he revealed while discussing the segment, and his views on Kross, in an interview with "Uproxx."

"It's wild," Cole said. "I'm incredibly flattered and I think it's so cool that so many people are interested still in that promo that we had. When we did the promo, I remember thinking like, 'Oh, that went well.'

"But not in a million years did I expect people to still be talking about it so much. I think the world of (Kross). I'm so happy for him and glad he is doing great, but I had so much fun doing the segment and I would love to work with him again in the future. He's great."

Right now, Cole is mostly focused on his own future, which is looking brighter than ever as he prepares for his first match in almost a year after a long recovery from a concussion. That return match will take place on "AEW Dynamite" when Cole goes one-on-one with the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia.