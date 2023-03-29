AEW World Champion MJF Dubs QT Marshall The Second Best Wrestler In The World

Self-proclaimed "best professional wrestler in the world" MJF has officially dubbed QT Marshall the second-best in the world after he debuted his brand new finisher, the Dirt Sheet Driver. "As the best professional wrestler in the world. I'm officially dubbing QT Marshall as the second best professional wrestler in the world," MJF tweeted. "Keep up the great work QT!"

Marshall was quick to respond to MJF's praise while also pointing out that he is stronger than people think. "Appreciate it Champ! For those marks out there who think I can only beat the smaller guys with it....I would have hit @thebodyguard_ag ... but he tagged out," Marshall tweeted. "Keep in mind, I'm wrestling strong....Freakishly strong!" MJF and Marshall do have a common enemy in the form of Wardlow, who used to be the bodyguard for the AEW World Champion. Marshall got one over on Wardlow in more recent times by aligning with Powerhouse Hobbs, then helping him defeat "Mr. Mayhem" for the TNT Championship. MJF hasn't forgotten about his past issues with Wardlow though, telling Marshall that, "All these marks should just be happy you didn't hit it on that fat tub of goo Wardhoe!"

Ever since costing Wardlow the title, Marshall has been working alongside Hobbs, appearing by his side for matches and in backstage segments of QTV. These have been TMZ-esque segments also featuring Harley Cameron, Aaron Solo, and Matthew Schiavone as they talk trash about those that try to get in Hobbs' way, while also revealing snippets of information such as Solo admitting he was the one who broke into Wardlow's car.