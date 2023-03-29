Young Bucks' Matt Jackson Likely To Remain On AEW TV Through Injury

Matt Jackson will reportedly be remaining on AEW television in some capacity moving forward, according to Fightful Select, despite the recent news that he suffered a partially torn bicep. The Elite member will obviously not be able to compete in matches for the foreseeable future due to his injury, but there are still plenty of ways the company could use him. Jackson is currently involved in a major storyline poised to reunite "Hangman" Adam Page with himself, his brother, and Kenny Omega, and he could end up appearing to continue that angle during his time on the shelf.

The injury took place during the AEW World Trios Championship match between the Young Bucks, the Jericho Appreciation Society, and the House of Black on March 15, which he worked through despite being hurt. Last week AEW ran an injury angle for The Young Bucks which saw them leave the arena in ambulances due to a backstage ambush, believed to be by the Blackpool Combat Club. Therefore, the company has a storyline reason to keep Jackson out of the ring that would allow him to turn up on television with his arm in a sling or brace.

It is also believed that Jackson is hoping to avoid surgery, which would mean a faster recovery time to get back into the ring, and is another reason why AEW might be keen to keep him on television. However, it remains to be seen how things will be handled regarding the overarching storyline between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, and when a match between the factions will be possible.