Nick Khan Talks WWE Relationship With Pat McAfee, Won't Be Involved At WrestleMania 39

Pat McAfee has barely appeared on WWE programming since accepting a deal with ESPN's "College GameDay" in the second half of 2022, so far only returning for one night at the 2023 Royal Rumble — leaving fans wondering if McAfee will continue to be part of the WWE team moving forward. Wade Barrett has officially taken over McAfee's spot at the "WWE SmackDown" commentary booth, however, this does not mean that McAfee would not be welcomed back with open arms.

Despite his being away from the company for the last two months, WWE CEO Nick Khan had nothing but positive words for the former Indianapolis Colts punter, and addressed whether or not he would like McAfee back in WWE. "What does McAfee bring? He brings a young, diverse audience," Khan said appearing on "The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast." "He'll determine ultimately where he wants his home to be and, you know, our hope is that he does more with us."

With WrestleMania 39 coming up this weekend, some have questioned if McAfee might make an appearance at the biggest wrestling event of the year. Khan shot down the idea that McAfee will be part of WrestleMania, stating "We have no plans to have him there this weekend." This does not necessarily mean that McAfee will not be there, as WWE may be attempting to keep his return a secret like they did at the Royal Rumble. At WrestleMania 38, McAfee defeated Austin Theory before being challenged to a match by Vince McMahon, ultimately losing to the WWE Chairman.

