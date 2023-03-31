Alexa Bliss Says Her Masked Singer Experience Helped Her Overcome Some Anxiety

Alexa Bliss recently appeared on "The Masked Singer" and shocked wrestling fans when she was revealed as the Axolotl. Reflecting back on her stint on the show, Bliss admitted she had some nerves heading into it, but ultimately, the experience allowed her to overcome a fear that had long hindered her.

"I originally wanted to do 'The Masked Singer' one, because I thought it would be a fun opportunity. Two, because I have a terrible fear of singing in front of people," she told Behind the Velvet Rope. "Now, I've gone to karaoke places and had too much tequila and I've rapped Eminem songs, but that's completely different. That's not like singing in front of people and having to look at people while they're watching you sing. So for me, it was to get over my anxiety and get over my fear and prove to myself that I can do it."

Through each performance on "The Masked Singer," Bliss continued to push herself out of her comfort zone and unravel the layers of her voice up until her elimination. Following her exit from the show, Bliss said she mainly stayed away from social media in hopes of avoiding any negative comments, but according to her close friends, the response has been rather positive.

After her performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Bliss disappeared from WWE programming. Evidently, some of that time away was filled with obligations for "The Masked Singer," but the former "Raw" Women's Champion also disclosed that she'd undergone medical treatment for skin cancer. Luckily, Bliss' recovery time wasn't too long, and she's been healing "quite nicely."

