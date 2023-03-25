Alexa Bliss Provides Health Update Ahead Of WrestleMania 39, Shares Photos Of Stitches And Piercings

Fear was high amongst wrestling fans earlier this week when news broke that WWE star Alexa Bliss underwent skin cancer treatment last Wednesday. The multi-time Women's Champion was quick to reassure fans a day later, giving an update regarding her health on social media. Bliss said that not only is she "all clear" when it comes to potentially having skin cancer, but the recovery following her treatment should be a swift one.

Today, Bliss gave yet another update, sharing photos to Twitter of the already-healing stitches on the side of her face. The second-ever WWE Women's Triple Crown winner added to the tweet by saying, "stitches and piercings are healing up quite nicely," noting her nose and ear piercings as well as her wound from treatment.

stitches and piercings are healing up quite nicely 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OxTQSa8nG5 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 25, 2023

Many fans initially questioned the reason for Bliss's absence, one that began following her unsuccessful challenge for the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event in January. Bliss shut down these rumors of a hiatus initially, leaving many confused ahead of Bliss clarifying her health scare.

Bliss also clarified earlier this week in an interview with CinemaBlend that she will be present for WWE WrestleMania 39 next weekend, though it is yet to be known in what capacity. "I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to?" Bliss teased. Throughout her absence from in-ring competition, Bliss has remained in the headlines due to activities outside the ring in recent weeks. Notably, Bliss acted as a mystery performer on "The Masked Singer," singing in an Axolotl costume ahead of the big reveal on Wednesday night.