Jim Ross Hopes Cody Rhodes Wins At WrestleMania 39 But Isn't 100% Sure It'll Happen

With WWE WrestleMania 39 taking place this weekend, the eyes of the entire industry are on the big event. AEW commentator and former WWE Head of Talent Relation Jim Ross took to his podcast, "Grilling JR," and shared his thoughts on the main event of night two: Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"It certainly seems like a good opportunity to [switch the title], but I'm not 100% sure that it will happen," Ross said. "And that's kind of the magic of pro wrestling sometimes, is when you can't call the finish – you don't know. I'm still on the fence on that deal." The AEW commentator stated that he'd love to see Rhodes walk away with the victory, noting that he's known Rhodes since he was a small child. However, he's not sure what the plan is and feels anxious to find out what's going to happen on Sunday.

Ross isn't the only one honed in on this weekend's biggest match. Voices from around the wrestling industry have chimed in with their thoughts, from JR's AEW associate Jeff Jarrett sharing his belief Reigns should "do the honors" for Rhodes to longtime wrestling personality Konnan putting his weight behind Rhodes as well. One thing most of the opinions have in common? They're strongly in favor of a Rhodes victory. Despite Reigns' success as the unrivaled top star in WWE over the last several years, it seems most within the industry feel that it's time for the "Tribal Chief" to pass the torch.

