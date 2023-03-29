Drew McIntyre Hopes Bloodline Angle Serves As Blueprint For More Slow-Burn Stories In WWE

It wasn't too long ago when Drew McIntyre looked like he was in pole position to end Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. Ultimately it was not to be, as Reigns defeated McIntyre, leading the latter on a path towards the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which will see McIntyre, Sheamus, and current champion GUNTHER compete for the title at WrestleMania 39. McIntyre hasn't given up on challenging for the top title, as he revealed in an interview with Daily Mail promoting this weekend's big show. But he also recognizes that there are many factors to the ongoing Bloodline angle in WWE, and he's happy to see that continue, with the hope that it leads to more long-term storylines in the promotion.

"It's intriguing and there are so many layers, and it is something very unique. I don't remember the last time so much time was taken to tell such a slow-burn story. Generally we're rushing to the finish line to get matches built for the premium live events, but the people involved have put their foot down and said 'Look, we're building this,' and it's worked, the proof is in the pudding."

"Maybe we'll see more of that across the board eventually," McIntyre continued. "It will reach a climax and I'm sure it'll be awesome. I've got my eyes on certain people that can pull off the big one, obviously Cody's got the big match, I want him to do well. It would be cool to see him pull off the big one, but at the same time I look at guys like Sami and Jey Uso and I think there are so many options of where this could go, and there's steam still left in it."