AEW All Access Reportedly 'Skirts Around' Infamous All Out Backstage Drama

Though the retirement of The Undertaker may have marked its official death, kayfabe in the world of professional wrestling has been dead for quite some time. Thanks to podcasts, documentaries, and social media, some fans are more hungry than ever for information about the backstage happenings in their favorite wrestling promotions. And for the AEW audience, there has been no bigger drama than the events that played out after last year's All Out pay-per-view involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Unfortunately, if you're looking to get the lowdown on what actually happened after the infamous media scrum between the company's top stars and executives, you will not find the answers on the reality series "AEW All Access," which premieres Wednesday night on TBS.

Former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champions Matt and Nick Jackson spoke to The Ringer about what we can expect to see in TBS' second reality series that follows AEW stars. Though the six-episode season promises to pull back the curtain on the lives of fan favorites, Matt revealed there is still some territory that is not explored on the show.

"That's what sucks about wrestling now, there is very little mystique," said the older Jackson brother, who also appears on the weekly YouTube series "Being The Elite," that sometimes takes fans behind the scenes of The Young Bucks' real lives on the road. "'All Access' was revealing in a way where they wanted to come to our homes and do all this stuff. We had to tell them, 'Hey, some stuff's off-limits.'"

Regarding All Out, the report indicates that the show will "skirt around the subject." But depending on when filming occurred, it will be interesting to see how "All Access" cuts around the Bucks disappearing from AEW TV after the altercation.