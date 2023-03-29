Bobby Lashley Still Hoping For Match At WWE WrestleMania (With Or Without Bray Wyatt)

As WrestleMania 39 quickly approaches, there is one key person who does not have a match currently slated: Bobby Lashley. However, "The All Mighty" provided an update on his status heading into WWE's biggest event of the year while speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture.

"Right now, we're trying to figure out what I'm going to do, being "The All Mighty" [and a] former WWE Champion and everything like that."

Lashley was slated for a match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, but the plans were reportedly scrapped after Wyatt suffered either an apparent "physical issue" or "illness". Lashley told Salcedo that while he wasn't sure if the match with Wyatt would ultimately come to fruition, he will come out on top of any match he has at the end of the day.

"I'm just looking for whoever wants to step up, and right now, I think a lot of guys in this business try to look at, 'Oh, this is going to be a fun match for me. I want to be with this guy. I want to be with that guy,'" Lashley said. "But if you want a real challenge, I'm the real challenge for anyone on the roster."

Lashley noted that he would love to square off with Brock Lesnar, as he feels that the pair have unfinished business after their swift bout at Elimination Chamber in February. He also named reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as another possibility and floated the idea of reuniting The Hurt Business for a program with The Bloodline.

