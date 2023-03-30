NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi Will Wrestle Match At ROH Supercard Of Honor

NJPW veteran Hiroshi Tanahashi has been added to the card for Friday's ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

After Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, Daniel Garcia, fresh off his loss to Adam Cole in the main event, called out Tanahashi and challenged "The Ace" to a match for Supercard. This led to AEW President Tony Khan coming out and making the match official. Khan subsequently confirmed the match via Twitter.

"The former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia has challenged wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NJPW's Ace has accepted the sports entertainer's challenge for THIS Friday at Supercard!" Khan wrote on Twitter.

Tanahashi is already in the United States for his scheduled match against Mike Bailey at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United on Thursday, March 30. Furthermore, the veteran wrestler used AEW and ROH hashtags in a tweet posted earlier this week, hinting at his involvement in Khan's promotions.

Tanahashi previously wrestled two matches for AEW, the first on the June 22, 2022 episode of "Dynamite" where he teamed up with Jon Moxley to wrestle Chris Jericho and Lance Archer. Thereafter, Tanahashi main evented the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022 against Jon Moxley in a match to crown the Interim AEW World Champion.

Besides Tanahashi vs. Garcia, the confirmed line-up for Friday's Supercard of Honor includes ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kommander, and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian, & Metalik. Also, a Reach For The Sky Ladder Match will be held to crown new ROH World Tag Team Champions.