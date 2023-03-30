The Rock, Randy Orton Favored For WWE WrestleMania Surprise Appearance

By now, we know that the main event of WrestleMania 39 will be Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But for months, WWE held out hope of luring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson back instead. With WrestleMania going Hollywood, plus the fact that "The Rock" and Reigns are related, the story wrote itself. Yet while that match is off the table, Bookies.com has Johnson at (-200) to return at "The Showcase of the Immortals," an implied probability of 66.7%.

Also high up on that list is "The Viper" Randy Orton, who hasn't appeared on television since dropping the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification match last May on an episode of "WWE SmackDown." Currently, Bookies have him at (-150) to return, an implied probability of 60%. Orton has been sidelined for months due to back issues, which ultimately led to surgery while casting significant doubt on his return.

That said, it's been reported in recent weeks that Orton is set on an in-ring return to WWE. Not only that, but as of last week he is currently scheduled to be present for WrestleMania weekend. While the extent of his presence is unknown, it's difficult to see WWE bringing the 14-time World Champion in without a plan to utilize him. Prior to his injury and surgery layoff, Orton had been teaming with Matt Riddle as part of RK-Bro.

Notably, there's a dip after "The Rock" and Orton's odds, with Bookies giving The Undertaker (-110; 52.4%) and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (+500; 16.7%) lesser chances of appearing at WrestleMania this weekend. Vince McMahon (+150; 40%) sits fourth on this list, while old yet familiar faces Hulk Hogan (+1000; 9.1%) and Ric Flair (+1200; 7.7%) are on the outside looking in. Additionally, outside of the WWE (technically speaking), an appearance by Logan Paul's brother Jake (+225; 30.8%), who unlike Logan is not under contract with WWE, isn't being entirely ruled out either.