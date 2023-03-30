Play Golf As John Cena Soon In PGA Tour 2K23 Video Game

It's not WrestleMania without John Cena, and now suddenly, the "Peacemaker" star is everywhere. WWE 2K23 recently released worldwide, with the "Doctor of Thuganomics" as the cover athlete. Now, the folks behind PGA Tour 2K23 have announced that you'll soon be able to tee off with Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect as well. "In a collaboration that no one saw coming, John Cena will be available April 7 as a playable golfer in "PGA Tour 2K23," 2K Games revealed in a press release.

Of course, Cena isn't just the cover athlete of WWE 2K23, but also the subject of 2K's long-running Showcase Mode feature. This time around, though, they've made it so players get to compete as some of Cena's most storied opponents over the course of his 20-year WWE career, including Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns. Additionally, this Showcase features matches that the subject lost, rather than the other way around.

While he may not yet have the production schedule of fellow WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cena is making his WrestleMania 39 appearance work despite currently shooting a film as well. He's slated to go one-on-one with Austin Theory for the United States Championship. and recently, that match was announced to be kicking off night one. That's despite the full reveal of WrestleMania 39's matches courtesy of ESPN's "First Take" confusingly noting that he and Theory would be "headlining" night one. In any case, if you're up for a round or two of golf with Cena, you'll get your chance very soon.