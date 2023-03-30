Charlotte Flair Is Concerned About Her Early Legend Status

"WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is only 36 years old, and in that time has already become a 14-time world champion between her reigns as "SmackDown," "WWE Raw," and Divas Champion. But if you think that's impressive, "The Queen" will be the first to tell you that she's nowhere near done. In fact, appearing last week on "SHAK Wrestling," she voiced concerns over being labeled as a legend too early.

"I feel like we're trying to push me out," Flair said. "Like, I'm not really sure, like I feel like I haven't even hit my prime yet." On Sunday, March 26, Flair was the subject of A&E's WWE Legends biography episode, which typically have been reserved for stars who are no longer actively competing. And while she does refer to herself as a "living legend" while cutting promos, in reality she has a far different definition of the word. "I love saying in a promo 'I'm a living legend,'" she continued, "but I don't feel like, when I think of legend, I'm like 'Undertaker's career.' It means, like, retired and drinking piña coladas on the beach somewhere."

This weekend, Flair puts her title on the line against Rhea Ripley, who not only won the women's Royal Rumble in January but did so despite entering first. Recently, there was plenty of discussion surrounding whether or not Flair vs Ripley would main event night one. With both WrestleMania 39 match cards being confirmed Thursday, some doubt was cast on that notion. Even so, Flair and Ripley are indeed scheduled to face off Saturday night.

