PJ Black Had Talks For Impact Return That Went Nowhere, Now Chatting With ROH

Whether it was in WWE as Justin Gabriel or in Lucha Underground as a member of the Worldwide Underground stable, PJ Black hasn't had any trouble making a name for himself. But the 42-year-old wrestler now finds himself at a bit of a crossroads, having only worked sparingly in late 2022 into early 2023.

One of those places Black worked was Impact Wrestling, where he was part of the X-Division title tournament. In an interview with "WrestleZone," Black confirmed he talked with Impact about a long-term role there, but that it ultimately wasn't to be at the time.

"The talks kind of went nowhere," Black said. "But I did do the tournament, and whenever they do tournaments like that, I'll be involved in that. But other than working a full-time schedule with them, we haven't really solidified anything yet.

"But we're still talking, and I'm talking to a few other companies, and we'll see. It's kind of a weird time in wrestling right now and in the world right now where everything just, I don't know, maybe it's just me, but it just feels like everything's up in the air."

Black mentioned that Santino Marella, who joined Impact after Black's short time there, had put in a good word for him with the promotion, and that he expects talks with Impact and other promotions to gear up after WrestleMania. Black revealed that they may have stiff competition, but didn't go into detail.

He also said that he had been communicating with Ring of Honor, where Black worked from 2018 to 2021, as well. "I've been talking to them," Black said. "We'll see what happens with that."

