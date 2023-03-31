Paul Heyman Believes WrestleMania Tag Title Match Is 'Box Office Gold'

The next few days are set to have monumental importance for the Bloodline, with the Usos defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on night one of WrestleMania 39 while Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of night two. Ahead of these two massive match-ups, the group's "Wise Man" Paul Heyman sat down with Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast to discuss the power of his partnership with Reigns, and the former ECW promoter made sure to highlight the importance of tomorrow's tag team bout alongside the marquee title match.

"We knew we'd come out of Montreal and then we'd be focused on Cody," Heyman said. "And we knew ... that story was so compelling that, by the time we got here, Sami and Kevin against the Usos is — wow, that's box office gold. They're gonna want that, and they're gonna want Cody against Roman." As far as his partnership with Reigns, Heyman declared how fortunate he feels and made it clear he intends to continue the onscreen relationship moving forward.

"Satisfied? No. Proud? Infinitely. Blessed? Beyond description," Heyman continued. "And we're just getting started." Heyman will undoubtedly be in Reigns' corner this Sunday when the "Tribal Chief" steps into the ring with Rhodes. As for tomorrow's tag team match, both Heyman and Reigns, as well as Rhodes, will certainly be keeping a close eye on the action to see how things play out between Zayn, Owens, and the Usos.