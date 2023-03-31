Bayley Seeks To Do Right By Lita & Trish Stratus For Their WWE WrestleMania Return

Tomorrow night, Bayley fulfills a 20-year long dream, but along with it, comes pressure. On night one of WrestleMania 39, Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) will step up to face the Women's Tag Team Champions — Becky Lynch and Lita — and Trish Stratus. Lita and Stratus, will be coming out of retirement for the big event. While Lita has gotten in a handful of reps over the last year, Stratus hasn't formally wrestled since 2019's SummerSlam, where she lost to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. Stratus and Lita have largely spent the last 17 years away from the ring, and because of that, Bayley admits there is some elevated responsibility in how she approaches her legendary opponents. Most importantly, though, Bayley just wants "to do right by them."

"They don't have to come back. They don't need to put their bodies through what we're going to do to them. They've already got their Hall of Fame rings. They've already been champions, but they're coming back ...They came back and they agreed to face us, which I think is a huge compliment and just something that we shouldn't take for granted, which I definitely don't," Bayley told "The Masked Man Show."

For Bayley, WrestleMania 39 also serves as an opportunity to turn her childhood aspirations into reality. She's teamed up with Lita and Stratus before, but both women have remained longtime dream opponents as well. Recently, the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion shared a glimpse into a journal entry she had recovered to prove that she'd been "studying" Lita for decades, and now, she gets to put her knowledge to the test.

