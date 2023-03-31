John Cena Marvels At Roman Reigns' Ability To Elevate Other WWE Talent

As 16-time world champion, John Cena is considered by some to be the G.O.A.T. of modern-day professional wrestling. Therefore, when Cena says that someone is great, that compliment should be taken seriously. That's why fans may want to start considering the legacy of Roman Reigns as an all-time legend in WWE.

"Roman, you see very selectively. Yet he's been able to rise up six to seven people to be in another bracket of relevance. And that for me has never been done," Cena told The Associated Press. "Just being in Roman's orbit puts you in another bracket. He makes so many more people better, creating a better program and more people watching and talking. It's not just a one-man show."

With a historic title reign nearing 1,000 days, just about everything Roman Reigns has been involved in has been made to feel important. However, when you subtract names like Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens who had already been in the main event picture of WWE, you still have a list of others who have instantly been made by stepping into the ring with "The Tribal Chief." Sami Zayn and the other members of The Bloodline have been taken to another level — especially the Usos who, for all their tag team glory, are on the precipice of main eventing Night One of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes, long not seen as a headliner by WWE, has been cemented as belonging in the top spot at WrestleMania, aided in part by his confrontations with Reigns heading into Sunday's match.

For all the criticism WWE has received over the years for its inability to make new stars, Roman Reigns has been integral in changing the tone of that conversation.