Matt Hardy Predicts The Bloodline Fall At WrestleMania 39, Wants Unified Titles Split After

A faction long seen as invincible will finally come crumbling down this weekend, according to Matt Hardy. On the latest "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion made his predictions for some of WrestleMania 39's biggest matches, including those revolving around The Bloodline. For over a year, Roman Reigns, along with The Usos, and later Solo Sikoa, have dominated the entire landscape of WWE. Reigns, of course, captured the company's biggest prizes last year, defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While Reigns maintained control in singles competition, The Usos soon became the rulers of the tag team realm. But for Matt Hardy, it's time to transfer that power.

"I think considering it is a bit of a new era in WWE, I think we're going to do what's best for business. And I think the finish of these matches, we are going to get the babyfaces finally getting the proper blow off and finally obtaining those victories they've been looking for," Hardy said. With that in mind, Hardy believes Cody Rhodes will be the one to finally dethrone "The Tribal Chief," and walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Similarly, Hardy envisions The Usos meeting a similar fate, as he foresees a victory for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn tomorrow night.

Following the babyface takeover, Hardy feels WWE might benefit from splitting their unified championships as well. "If you really want to keep the brand split legit, I think you need to separate those titles and have separate world titles and tag team titles on each brand."

If you use any quotes from this interview, please credit "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.