Bobby Lashley Begs Someone To Step Up At WrestleMania 39, Says He's Available

It was a bittersweet night for Bobby Lashley.

Soon after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," Lashley came to the realization he won't be a part of this weekend's WrestleMania 39 festivities. After the show went off the air, Lashley delivered an impassioned promo as he urged someone to "step up" and face him at the Showcase of Immortals.

"Surprise, surprise, I just won the Andre the Giant battle royal," Lashley began. "Was there ever any doubt who was going to win that? You can't have a WrestleMania without the All Mighty! My weekend is free. Let's see who is ready for a real challenge. Who wants to step up? Come and get some from the All Mighty!"

In another backstage interview with Cathey Kelley, Lashley looked rather unenthused about winning the pre-WrestleMania battle royal, suggesting through his body language that he'd rather compete at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Seth Rollins issued an Open Challenge for a match and ended up facing the returning Cody Rhodes. Could WWE have a similar surprise up its sleeve for Lashley? As noted earlier, LA Knight is another superstar without a WrestleMania match who has vowed to make a splash at the Show of Shows. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has even suggested the idea of a Lashley vs. Knight match this weekend.

I'll say it once again... I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can't have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can't! Whoever wants to test me, step up! 👊🏾@WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/or9FzsdzOA — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 1, 2023

Lashley was originally scheduled to wrestle Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, the match fell apart after Wyatt reportedly requested time off to deal with an undisclosed "physical issue."