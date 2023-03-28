Booker T Pitches Bobby Lashley Vs. LA Knight For WWE WrestleMania 39

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his doubts about the planned WWE WrestleMania 39 match between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley. As Wyatt is reportedly sidelined with a "physical issue," Booker T is in favor of an alternative bout involving Lashley and LA Knight.

Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T recognized the decreasing likelihood of Wyatt and Lashley's match actually happening, so instead, he believes a performer such as Knight has the potential to keep Lashley occupied during the WrestleMania festivities, and even beyond. "To work with someone like LA Knight, I think it'd be really cool for Bobby Lashley, especially because it could turn into an angle," Booker T said. "This just might be the beginning. It could turn into something and these guys can actually get a chance to go out there and work with each other, house shows, whatnot."

Lashley's path to WrestleMania, of course, has taken a bit of a detour, as he has not appeared on WWE programming since the March 6 edition of "WWE Raw." Meanwhile, LA Knight has made it known he intends to fulfill some sort of WrestleMania moment on this year's grand stage in Los Angeles. Following his loss in a five-way match to determine the challenger for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship, though, Knight's WrestleMania future has been up in the air.

As both men appear to possibly be without WrestleMania opponents now, Booker T thinks WWE could highly benefit from a match between the two. "If you do it right, both of these guys can come out of this thing on top," he said.