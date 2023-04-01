Ric Flair Inducts Great Muta Into The WWE Hall Of Fame, Calls Him The Greatest Japanese Star He's Ever Wrestled

Last night, WWE's annual Hall of Fame ceremony took place, with stars such as Rey Mysterio and Stacy Keibler receiving the honors. Right alongside them was Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta. Muta's impact on wrestling is undeniable, earning him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame despite never appearing in the promotion. Muta was inducted by 16-time world champion Ric Flair, who had some great things to say about his former rival.

Flair started off by sharing some details of his history with Muta, beginning with the NWA office asking Flair to show the foreign star around Atlanta in 1989. "The Nature Boy" declared that Muta was the greatest Japanese wrestler he's ever stepped foot in the ring with, going as far as to list out the names of other talented Japanese performers he'd had the honor of working with that didn't quite match up to one of his favorite opponents.

"Ladies and gentlemen, in conclusion, I'd like to introduce a man who truly competed in the same class, so help me God, as Ricky 'the Dragon' Steamboat and Shawn Michaels," Flair said. "It's my honor to welcome the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame — the Great Muta." Flair also took a moment to thank Muta for taking care of his late son Reid while he was in Japan, stating that Muta treated him as if he were his own son. As for Muta's speech, the veteran kept things short and sweet. Muta thanked the fans, WWE, and Flair for the induction, and shared his love for the wrestling business before wrapping up.