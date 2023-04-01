Chris Masters Wishes He Could Answer Bobby Lashley's Open Challenge For WWE WrestleMania 39

Following his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale victory on last night's "WWE SmackDown," Bobby Lashley shared a video to social media, making it clear he's available for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 and laying out an open challenge for anyone willing to step up. The former Chris Masters, who currently performs under the name Chris Adonis, responded to Lashley's comments via Twitter this morning, seemingly eager to step back into a WWE ring for the first time since 2011.

"Fact is, no matter who they choose, nobody would be able to put on a better match at this point in their career than me," Adonis said. "That's the sad part in this not being a reality." Though it's been nearly 12 years since Adonis was released from his WWE contract, he has stayed active on the independents, most notably for NWA. Despite his hopes, Masters has acknowledged that he doesn't seem to be on WWE's radar, stating earlier this year that he felt "exiled" by the company.

Lashley, meanwhile, was initially scheduled to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, with Wyatt challenging the winner of Lashley-Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. However, Wyatt has been absent from WWE for the last several weeks, and his storyline with Lashley seemingly dropped. With Lashley's challenge made public, could WWE be building toward a last-minute match with a surprise competitor?

Nothing has been made official yet, as Lashley's challenge was posted on his personal social media accounts. Still, in a "SmackDown" post-show interview with Lashley on WWE's Twitter, there's no denying Lashley seems openly deflated after a major victory. Keep an eye on further developments regarding a Lashley match at WrestleMania as the weekend rolls forward.