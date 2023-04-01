WWE Sale Talks Reportedly 'Progressing' On The Doorstep Of WrestleMania 39

The gears continue turning behind the scenes with regard to a sale of WWE. According to a new report from PWI Elite, multiple interested parties are looking into purchasing the company. With WWE present in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 this weekend, the outlet speculates that meetings will be taking place between WWE and potential buyers based in California. While any confirmed details are being kept under lock and key, there is reportedly a feeling backstage that a sale is looking increasingly likely.

Though rumors of a sale have been present for years, things began ramping up when Vince McMahon reinstated himself to the WWE Board of Directors in January, claiming his presence is needed to facilitate a sale as well as presiding over the company's upcoming media rights negotiations. Since then, McMahon has regained his role as Executive Chairman and was recently reinstated as a WWE employee once again.

Talks of a sale have continued to make the rounds over the last several months, with sources from across the wrestling and finance industries putting forward odds for potential buyers including Comcast, a Saudi Arabia trust, UFC owner Endeavor and partners, and even more outlandish suggestions such as AEW owners Shad and Tony Khan. WWE CEO Nick Khan has said that he expects the sale to move fairly quickly, stating in early February that he could see the entire process taking as few as three months.

With their current media rights deals expiring in 2024, WWE will likely have to negotiate their next contracts this year, depending on who the company may be sold to. Whatever happens in the next few months, one thing that is sure is that the events of 2023 are going to have a massive effect on the future of WWE.