Mick Foley Says All The Momentum Makes WrestleMania 39 A Must-Win For Cody Rhodes

No one has more momentum at the moment than Cody Rhodes. Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last April, "The American Nightmare" hasn't lost a single match. Sure he missed several months with a torn pectoral muscle, but then he returned just in time to win the men's Royal Rumble match in January. Now, this Sunday at WrestleMania 39, he'll challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. So, will he finish the story this weekend? WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes he must.

"I think it's pivotal," he said on "Foley Is Pod." He and Conrad Thompson then compared Rhodes right now to Lex Luger ahead of his world title match against Yokozuna at SummerSlam 1993. All the momentum was seemingly behind Luger, who did end up defeating Yokozuna that night. His victory was achieved via count out, however, meaning he didn't win the title after all. From that moment on, Foley believes Luger never regained that momentum.

"Momentum is so valuable," he continued. "In so many ways, succeeding in WWE is an exercise in constantly keeping your head above water. But in some ways, it's not enough just to survive. There's a moment in time from which you might never come back from if they don't do the right thing." Foley tries not to get too attached to wins and losses in professional wrestling, but he still believes "there is a time for a win, and I think it's this Mania for Cody."

