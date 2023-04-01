Backstage Update On Possible Bobby Lashley Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley may have a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 after all.

Following WWE Elimination Chamber in February, "The All Mighty" was slated to take on Bray Wyatt for the first time ever at WWE's biggest event of the year. Plans took a turn when Wyatt disappeared from storylines due to a medical issue, leaving Lashley without a WrestleMania match for the first time in several years. The former WWE Champion went on to win the Andre the Giant battle royal on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," but that hasn't stopped him from lobbying for an extra match on the two-night supercard in Hollywood.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the Andre the Giant trophy has been sent over to SoFi Stadium and is planned for a match entrance, seemingly indicating that Lashley will have a match on Saturday or Sunday. This has not been confirmed by WWE, nor has a potential opponent been named.

WWE has seven matches confirmed for WrestleMania Saturday and only six announced for Sunday. Fans have speculated that LA Knight or even WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could step up to the Andre battle royal winner, while former WWE star Chris Masters chimed in on Twitter and noted he wished he could step in the ring with Lashley once again.

Since returning to WWE in 2018, Lashley has not missed a WrestleMania with matches against Finn Balor, Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, and most recently "The Nigerian Giant" Omos, who is slated to take on Brock Lesnar on Sunday.