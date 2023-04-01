Dominik Mysterio Arrives At WWE WrestleMania In Police Custody, Wearing Rey's Mask

WrestleMania 39 marked the first in-ring encounter between father and son Rey and Dominik Mysterio after several months of being on opposing sides.

To make the occasion even more intriguing, Dominik received a special entrance that kicked off with a prison-themed video package. He then arrived in the back of a police vehicle and was escorted to the ring by several officers. At the same time, Dominik opted for the ultimate heel move by wearing one of Rey's iconic masks on his face while marching toward the biggest match of his career thus far.

The baddest on the block has arrived at #WrestleMania.@DomMysterio35 arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. pic.twitter.com/aPRUJeaI4B — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

As it played out, Dominik's mind games weren't enough as Rey eventually pinned him once the new Latino World Order helped neutralize Finn Balor and Damian Priest at ringside.

The Mysterio family feud all started in September at WWE Clash at the Castle when Dominik turned on his tag team partner in favor of aligning with The Judgment Day. With each passing holiday, Dominik and his "Mami" Rhea Ripley continued to terrorize Rey and his family by invading their home on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Christmas encounter escalated to physicality, resulting in Dominik getting put in handcuffs to add an extra layer to his newer heel persona.

Dominik tried getting his father to assault him for weeks, and it wasn't until the March 24 episode of "WWE SmackDown" that he was able to get what he wanted after taunting his own mother and sister at ringside. Rey finally had enough and attacked his son, which set up their first match together, just 24 hours after Rey was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.