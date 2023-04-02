Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Brings The Usos To The Ring At WWE WrestleMania

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert performed live their hit single, "Just Wanna Rock," as part of The Usos' WrestleMania 39 entrance. Back in February, Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" was No.1 on Billboard's "Hot Rap Songs" and for 23 weeks it was on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 10. After the performance, Hit Row's Top Dolla shared a photo via Twitter with the multi-Grammy-nominated rapper backstage.

While The Usos did get a special entrance for their title match, Jimmy and Jey ended up losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This is the first time that Zayn and Owens have held the WWE Tag Team titles together in their WWE careers.

Lil Uzi Vert wasn't the only singer to appear during night one of WrestleMania 39 as Becky G kicked off the event with "America the Beautiful" and Snoop Dogg hosted the event along with The Miz. The WWE Celebrity Hall Famer was also part of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's entrance, which was a nod to the late Eddie Guerrero.

Youtuber and rapper KSI tried to help his friend and business partner Logan Paul in his match against Seth Rollins, which didn't end well for him as he ended up going through the commentary table, while Bad Bunny was on commentary at the Spanish announce table and also helped Mysterio in his match against his son, Dominik. Full results of night 1 of WrestleMania 39 are available here.