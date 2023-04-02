Dakota Kai Was Never Told That Sasha Banks And Naomi Were Coming Back To WWE - Exclusive

When Dakota Kai returned to WWE and was paired with IYO SKY and Bayley at SummerSlam, fans hoped it would mark a return of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Shortly after, a tournament was held to crown new champions, which led to speculation that Sasha Banks and Naomi would also return. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Wrestling Inc. senior lead news editor Miles Schneiderman caught up with Kai, who said she never heard that the former champions were returning.

"We didn't get told anything of this or about that," Kai said. "I think that it was just like people taking things and making them, maybe something they weren't, but at the other side, I don't really know the business. I feel like I'm just like, 'I'll do my job and it's fine,' but they've been killing it, doing what they're doing right now ... But I had no idea. I was like, 'I don't know where this is going.'"

While Kai and SKY didn't win the tournament to crown new champions, they did experience two tag team title reigns by dethroning Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah first before regaining the gold from Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Their second reign lasted longer at 114 days before they were defeated by Becky Lynch and Lita to set up their eventual WrestleMania six-woman tag bout.

Meanwhile, Banks went on to debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as Mercedes Moné in January, while Naomi claims she is also gone from WWE. Fans are now waiting for her next move after she appeared in the front row at ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday.

