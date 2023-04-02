Roman Reigns Didn't Worry About Transitioning From Sami Zayn To Cody Rhodes

With Sami Zayn's star power at an all-time high, he received the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE before his hometown crowd in Montreal. Zayn put up a valiant effort against "The Tribal Chief," but ultimately, it was Reigns who walked out victorious.

Following Zayn's devastating loss, some feared that the WrestleMania 39 main event involving Reigns and Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes might lose its allure. However, Reigns had no worries about moving forward to Rhodes.

"I knew the wealth of a story we had with Cody," Reigns told BT Sport. "I knew that dating all the way back to 2010, 2011, the time that I spent under the learning tree of 'The American Dream' [Dusty Rhodes], the history that Paul [Heyman] has with his family. There's just so many things to tap into, and we've been able to do it... [I] smashed [Sami], but now they all love Cody. It's just the way it works. Once I'm done smashing Cody, we'll make somebody else relevant. That's the whole gimmick. That's the island of relevancy."

Tonight, "The American Nightmare" seeks to "finish the story" of his comeback, as he headlines night two of WrestleMania against Reigns, who also serves as the leader of The Bloodline. Unfortunately for Reigns, The Bloodline has begun to fracture within the last 24 hours. In the main event of night one, The Usos' historic Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign came to an end, as Sami Zayn delivered three Helluva Kicks to Jey Uso to secure the victory for himself and Kevin Owens.